Speedster Patrick Watling aims to ensure that the chemistry is right at Sheffield Steelers

Chemical engineer Patrick Watling says he hopes to provide the missing ingredient to Sheffield Steelers' line-up.

The Canadian forward, who works in the Summer for a Texas industrial company and will be studying for his MBA at Hallam University, is coach Aaron Fox's latest signing.

Last season, Sheffield ended up 40 goals shy of champions Belfast Giants and trailed behind Guildford Flames, Cardiff Devils and Coventry Blaze, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watling's arrival - and the impending signature of another high-level import - is designed to help find a combustive formula.

Patrick Watling pic courtesy of Sheffield Steelers

Owner Tony Smith regards Watling as one of the bigger signings of the Summer - and the player, who will turn 30 in September, is ready to take on the challenge of restoring Sheffield into a title-winning team.

Describing his playing skill-set he told The Star: "They are expecting me to be top line centre, that is what they want and I am ready to deliver.

"I can play-make and supply but I really have decided over the last couple of years to be a goalscorer because that really is what makes or breaks games. I can do both, I would say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sheffield contacted me through the summer, telling me what they intended to do moving forward and that they needed some help in the offence.

Patrick Watling

"They seemed to have a great team with basically everything but thought I could help with a little bit of offense.

"Speed is definitely the best thing about my game, I move at a very fast pace and try to bring that to all facets of the game, playmaker and scorer as well."

Watling said this speed didn't come naturally to him, it was drummed into him by figure skating experts when he was trying to make his name in the AHL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was buried into me throughout my professional career by various coaches - really, it was forced upon me!

"Everyone is a good skater but when you get to that professional level of hockey, to be great skater you need help and that is usually where figure skating coaches come in and bring in the basics you build off."

But he did stress he would not be performing "toe picks and triple Axels" on the Arena pad!

Watling, from Sault Ste. Marie, says he can perform on the power play and penalty, although it was down to Fox whether he deployed him on either or both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The import's arrival is due in no small part to fellow University of New Brunswick alumni Matt Petgrave, who has resigned for a second term at the EIHL club.

"Petgrave was my recruitment person at UNB and basically he was my recruitment person at Sheffield...he suggested I came to both places! Hockey is a small world, it's really funny."

Last season, Watling, who also played with Steeler Mark Simpson at UNB, iced in Slovakia.

His points output was impressive, 21 points in 23 games for HC Banska Bystrica and nine points in 11 games at HC Kosice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the season prior, he was easily Wheeling Nailers' top goals and points scorer (ECHL) and was called up by two AHL teams, Syracuse Crunch and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"I had good numbers in the East Coast so I felt that was kind of behind me and it felt good to be called up and noticed.

"I felt I did well in the AHL lot going on up and down and then lots of games got cancelled (Covid.)

"Everything happens for a reason so I don't think about it too much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watling added: "I am coming prepared to do a job and hopefully everything works out.

"I know what I can bring at the end of the day and I'm sure the organisation and fans and team will give me every opportunity to do that."

Coach Fox says the newcomer was a "very dynamic forward who can play both centre and wing.

“He plays a complete 200-foot game and will play in all situations for us next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Patrick is a creative offensive player, he is a very gifted skater and is very explosive in tight areas. I believe his speed will cause problems at our level.

“He was close to a point per game in Slovakia last year in his first European experience.