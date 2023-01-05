South Yorkshire ice hockey star Liam Kirk backed to shine in Finland after loan switch

Liam Kirk's move to Finland will "open up doors" to the former Sheffield Steelers' winger and will improve his game.

That is the view of Steelers' coach Aaron Fox, who follows the fortunes of the Maltby winger, who was drafted by the NHL franchise Arizona Coyotes in 2018 and has been up and down the hockey ladder since.

The 23-year-old forward left Coyotes' ECHL affiliate team Atlanta Gladiators to be loaned out for the rest of the 2022-23 season with Mikkelin Jukurit in the Finnish premier Liiga.

The globetrotting switch came out of the blue; the South Yorkshireman had played just 15 games in Georgia.

"It’s not how I thought this season would go," said Kirk.

"But I am happy to have the opportunity to go develop in a really good league that is highly competitive, and skilled, with a mix of young players trying to get to the next level and veterans that have played professionally in top European leagues.

"It’s a new challenge and opportunity to learn and grow."

Fox feels it will be an interesting challenge for the 106-game Steeler.

"That is a 100 percent step-up from the East Coast Hockey League" he said. “That Finnish league is arguably one of the closest leagues you are going to find to the NHL in the style of play.

If Tucson (Roadrunners, the AHL side where he started off the season) wasn't going to give him the minutes to develop there, this is a home run for him, from that side of things.

"I think he will play well in that style, he is great skater, reliable defensively and hoping to get some power play time to develop the offensive side of his play too" said the coach. "He is going to be playing with better players.

Fox said playing in the Liiga might expose him to renewed interest not only from Arizona but from other top leagues like the Swiss A, the KHL - progress for Jukurit could "open up doors." The Sheffield boss rates Liiga as the fourth top league in the world.

Jukirit's development manager Mikko Hakkarainen said his club "gets a versatile attacker who can play in the middle and on the wing. Above all, he is a natural scorer."

