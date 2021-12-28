But the 31-year-old Slovenian had made himself essential to Sheffield's bid for EIHL silverware this season.

He has filled the net in six of the last eight games and showed arguably his best form of the season in Steelers' 4-1 win at Nottingham Panthers on Monday.

He faced 47 shots and recorded a 97.87 save percentage.

Stojanovic's performance brought rave reviews from supporters and his team captain Jonathan Phillips.

Coach Aaron Fox agrees but says his display was in keeping with his general form.

"He has been pretty outstanding all year," said Fox.

"He has strung together some really nice games for us, down the stretch.

"Rok is just so big and takes so much of the net away, plays his angles really well."

One particular save in the second period kept Sheffield with a blank sheet and saw them go on and score a few minutes later, said Fox.

Phillips said: "Rok kept us in the game for a long spell.

"You could make a career highlight reel of his 60 minutes on Sunday."

Rok Stojanovic in the thick of it at Nottingham

Overall, coach Fox said the whole team had played hard on Monday.

"We were short-benched again, but every time we have been thin we have put the effort in.

"We scored timely goals in the second and Rok stood on his head, to keep the door closed and then help us get a lead."

Robert Dowd, John Armstrong and Sam Jones all displayed their physicality and saw the inside of the penalty box in Nottingham in the first 10 minutes.

Jonathan Phillips at Nottingham.

Fox said that had not been planned: "It just kind of happened.

"Nottingham played one of their better more physical games against us and when that happened we answered the bell, and I thought we did a good job."

Andreas Valdix has contracted Covid, while Matias Sointu and Brust have given positive lateral flow tests.

Steelers say tests are undertaken every day and they have a "Covid officer" Phoebe Robinson in place at the club to supervise the situation.

Meanwhile, Sheffield were eight points clear at the top of the table until Cardiff Devils beat Coventry Blaze 6-2 on Monday.

A six-point advantage - with Cardiff having played a game extra - is not to be sniffed at.

Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox.