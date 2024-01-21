Matt Greenfield covers the near post at Fife

Just when you least expect it, the unusual happens.

The Elite League had just officially recognised Sheffield Steelers as the best road team in Europe, saying their 100 per cent winning road record was unmatched by any teams across Europe’s top professional leagues.

Then Saturday’s 2-1 loss to an understrength Fife Flyers put paid to their spotless away form.

Marco Vallerand peels away at Fife

With the Scots having to ice without their two best defencemen, you’d have banked on Steelers to take two more title points back home with them.

Instead, the forwards dried up and Sheffield coach Aaron Fox seemed to imply there may have been some complacency in his ranks.

“We have been very good on the road, sometimes, maybe, a little outside noise gets into the room and it gets into the group and they think it is going to be easier than it really is,” he said.

Steelers found themselves behind after eight minutes, Casey Gilling, knocking home a rebound, from Lucas Chiodo’s drive.

Fife goalie keeps Sheffield out

Fife Ice Arena’s 1,483 crowd saw plenty of shots on excellent Flyers’ goalie Kevin Lindskoug.

He kept them ahead until the 51st minute for the next goal, which fell to Drake Pilon, assisted by Troy Lajeunesse and Kyle Osterberg.

Steelers desperately needed to find their cutting edge, and they did when defenceman Kevin Tansey shot home through a screen, after approach work from Daniel Ciampini and Scott Allen, at 55:39.

The goal signalled a frantic six-on-five attempt from Sheffield, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Fox described it as a game to learn from, but Sheffield have a 12-point cushion over second-place Belfast Giants and have a game in hand.