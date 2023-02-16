Sometimes sport is simply unfathomable.

Wednesday at Sheffield Arena was such a night.

Sheffield had powered to a 3-0 lead and the only question most of the 9,057 fans were concerned with was how many more they'd score.

Yet Steelers suddenly became a different team, as did opponents Fife Flyers, who got back into the game and then stunned Sheffield by winning on penalty shots.

Smash and grab win for Fife Flyers Pic Dean Woolley

The Scots had scored three goals in six minutes in the third period, and in the penalty shot lottery they then booked a place for themselves in their first-ever Challenge Cup final.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox was crestfallen after the semi-final second leg which ended in a 4-4 draw, and a 6-7 loss on aggregate.

The fact Fox's side had been the better skaters for 95 per cent of the game was of little consolation.

He bemoaned "soft goals" conceded and wasted chances at the other end.

The use of penalty shots to decide the tie was "absurd" he said.

Losing a 3-0 advantage at the Arena was a bitter pill to swallow, too, he conceded.

As it was for Sheffield fans who were already checking out hotels in Belfast for the March 1 final.

In the first leg in Fife last month, Steelers had fallen behind 3-2 on a night where their shooting efficiency let them down.

That failing didn't revisit in the first period on Wednesday in which they tore Flyers to shreds.

Steelers without illness victim and top point scorer Daniel Ciampini, scored the aggregate equaliser after just 72 seconds, through Brett Neumann, following a delightfully-disguised pass from Matt Petgrave.

Kamerin Nault briefly threatened but when Chris Gerrie went off for high-sticking Davey Phillips in the face, Sheffield eased ahead with debutant Calle Ackered slapped home from the blueline, through Scott Allen's screen.

A second power play goal followed by an energised Brendan Connolly - 3-0 on the night and effectively game-over in 14 minutes. Or so it seemed.

Fife who couldn't buy a goal in their previous two trips to Sheffield (6-0 and 3-0 losses) had little to offer offensively in the middle section, in which Allen missed a glittering chance and Evan Mosey hit the outside of Shane Owen's post.

After 40 minutes, the stats said the Scots had had a mere seven shots on goal - but that was probably being kind to them. Steelers had 27.

Yet if ever there was a complete turnaround in a match this was to be it. Fife looked twice the team they had been and Jonas Emmerdahl fired a hopeful shot that went through teammate Lucas Sandström's legs and into Sheffield's net.

The away fans suddenly serenaded loud and clear and they turned the volume up further when Mikael Johansson scored through Matt Greenfield's pads.

Sheffield need to re-group, but instead Sandström walloped in a 3-3 equaliser on the night.

The drama continued with Danny Kristo putting Steelers into overtime with 18 seconds left.

