Aaron Fox believes the current Steelers’ line-up is the best one he has put together in the EIHL, so far.

There will be an element of fingers-crossed associated with that belief going into the 2023-24 season – as injuries can change everything and a proper team-chemistry doesn’t always happen straight away.

But he hopes the Sheffield side that will take on Nottingham Panthers in an exhibition game on Saturday night will be the strongest and potentially most capable of lifting silverware during his time at the helm.

Asked if this was the best roster he’d put together in the UK, he replied: “That would be accurate.

Josh Nicholls, picture courtesy of Sheffield Steelers

“We have have skill and depth. We are really deep, I have been sitting here trying to put lines together (on paper) after seeing some of the guys.

“There are going to be some hard decisions for sure, but that is a good problem to have not a bad one.

“Guys that are starting in the bottom six are potentially top six guys...it is a good problem to have.”

Finding the right blend for a team that is roughly half-and-half in terms of new and former players will be a skill in itself.

Marco Vallerand scores against Panthers

But several of the new players have played with each other before at previous teams.

New boy Josh Nicholls played with Marco Vallerand at Greenville in the ECHL and knows what to expect from the player, who is closing in on 150 points for Sheffield, after 127 games.

Speaking before his arrival in the UK, Nicholls said: “I know his character, what he is like in the room, and as a player.

“I am looking forward to being his team mate, maybe playing on the same line and coming up with some goals together.

“I know his shot is something that is pretty lethal and I like to set guys up and hopefully we can be on the ice at the same time together and I can utilise my skills to get him in the spots where he can use that shot.”

Nicholls, who played 86 games in the KHL, said Fox’s knowledge of the game across Europe helped him make up his mind to accept a Steelers’ contract.

“Aaron had been talking to me about his experience when he was in Zagreb.

“He knew the levels of play and what opportunity I would get for my skill set.

“He said there was always an expectation to win it all, and that is something I would like to be part of.

“I want to be part of that winning culture. I have done it in Norway (Storhamar 2017-18) and am hungry to do it again.”

Ironically, Nicholl’s make his debut against Panthers, a team that has had some interest in him in the past.