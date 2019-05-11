Sickener as GB concede seconds from end of middle period: Great Britain 0-1 Germany

Great Britain were keeping pace with a strong Germany team in their opening round of the World Championship at Kosice, Slovakia this afternoon.

Ben Bowns was the busier of the goalies but chances fell to Ben O'Connor and Evan Mosey in the final minute of the first period.

Mosey's chance was the best of the 20 minutes, he was alone against goaltender Mathias Niederberger but his shot was paried from close range.

Earlier, Germany looked physically stronger in the one-on-ones, but GB responded with their own show of strength - Robert Dowd taking a tripping call as he weighed in on the boards.

As Germany threatened, Pete Russell's side made several vital interceptions - and it was a pity they couldn't make anything of their only power play of the period.

Ben Davies had two chances to put GB in the middle session.

He seized on a turnover and fired in a shot from the right wing which pinged off the goalie's shoulder.

But he had the goal at his mercy on 26 minutes, but couldn't connect with the puck.

Robert Lachowicz, winning his 50th Great Britain cap, hit the outside of Germany's net.

But it was Bowns whose form was the most eye-catching as he defied Germany’s raiders.

And GB could have nicked a lead when Liam Kirk banged in a shot from the left circle.

But Germany outgunned GB in their own zone in the 39th minute, Moritz Seider shooting across Bowns and home.

