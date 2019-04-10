Sheffield Tigers captain senses good times ahead at Owlerton

Skipper Kyle Howarth says Sheffield's class of 2019 reminds him of the title winning team of two seasons ago.

Several personnel have already spoken about the feel good vibes within the Tigers’ camp - a factor which was influential in their previous success.

And Howarth reckons the fact they’ve all clicked so soon can only be a good thing.

“This has a real team-feel about it this year just like it did in 2017 and look what we achieved that year,” he said.

“I’ve said before, last season there were problems for different reasons but that’s all gone now.

“This new set of boys are already working well together as a team and it’s great to be a part of it.

“It’s not just about me, it’s not just about Danny (King), it’s not just about (Ty) Proctor - it’s about all seven of us boys doing what we can.

“It’s working together as a team and backing each other up which wins you meetings and it’s what can win you trophies as well.

“Us three heat-leaders know we’ve got some solid back-up and support this year and already we’ve seen how they can chip in with some big, important points.

“The boys are getting really dialled in already at Sheffield which is encouraging isn’t it, so for me we’re only going to get stronger at home especially.

“On Sunday against Redcar we clicked right from the start and getting some early 5-1s or some early heat advantages always helps.

“Getting some early breathing space can take a little bit of that pressure off later on in the meeting but having said that we always want to go out there and win by as many as we can.”

And despite a poor record at Newcastle, Howarth sees no reason why they can’t add points to the board in their league opener this Sunday (6.30). “What’s happened before has gone now,” he said. “As I’ve said we’ve got a strong team this year and we’re going to go into every single meeting with a positive attitude and give it everything.

“If we can hit them early and make some good starts then there’s no reason why we can’t win.”