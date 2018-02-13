Zack Fitzgerald stuns Sheffield Steelers with early return

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers warrior Zack Fitzgerald expects to be fit enough to play tomorrow night against Edinburgh Capitals.

The defenceman received "multiple injuries" after being boarded at Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

Coach Paul Thompson believed the player had joined long-term casualties Colton Fretter, John Armstrong and Robert Dowd.

But the American turned up at training at Sheffield this morning and says he is available for selection.

The Elite League banned Panthers Steven Lee for two games for the infringement, saying the check had been reckless.