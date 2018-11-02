Wisdom, craft, goals and energy - a veteran Sheffield Steelers' player the club can be proud of this season

At a club with a declared aim of lowering the average age, Mark Matheson finds himself at the senior end of the range.

But the inventive defenceman - a 34-year-old in a Sheffield Steelers' side with the average of 28 - has clearly demonstrated that age is not the only yardstick for success.

When his team has needed him most, in the final minutes of gruelling, energy-sapping games, he has stepped forward and delivered, showing the level of his fitness, determination and focus.

In Steelers' last match, against Coventry Blaze, and with 10 seconds to go, it was Matheson who scored a 4-4 equaliser in a game they went on to win.

Likewise, in the game before, against Nottingham Panthers, he scored another equaliser, this time with three minutes remaining.

It's been quite a season so far for the player who has played a key role in keeping the side together during adversity and was stand-in head coach for two games in October.

He is the team's second-highest goalscorer with six - but it's team-points on the board that matter most to him.

And that will be his focus as Steelers prepare to welcome Dundee Stars to the Arena, on Saturday.

*Matheson should clock up his 100th game for Steelers, against Glasgow Clan, on November 16, if he remains injury-free.