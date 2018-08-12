Why Sheffield Steelers' new star turned down other clubs for the House of Steel

Evan McGrath has revealed he joined Steelers - despite interest from other Elite League clubs - because he feels there is more chance of winning silverware with at Sheffield.

McGrath had a memorable debut weekend for Steelers in challenge matches against Leksands at iceSheffield.

Evan McGrath

He said his game had been made easier by linemates Robert Dowd and Jordan Owens.

"It seems like we have got a great group," he said.

"It's exciting, you always want to win and coming into every season everybody thinks they are going to win.

"As a group, we are just trying to get better and better every day, take it one day at a time."

Several other Elite League teams had been interested in the services of the 32-year-old from Ontario but after checking his options and daily chats with coach Paul Thompson, he decided: "This was best opportunity for us as a family and for me to win."

The transition to playing in a Canadian-dominated team has been easy while the British players had been 'fantastic,' he said.

"There are a lot of great guys in that dressing room and it seems that it is going to be a group where everybody wants to fight for each other.

"We are not the biggest group but there is a lot of jam out there, a lot of guys who want to do the best for each other. Everybody is trying to impress right now and do what's best for each other.

McGrath played for EC Kassel Huskies in Germany last year.

He said: "It's a great country to live in, the hockey was fantastic, we really enjoyed it. But we're on to the English League now and we are excited about new opportunities."

The centreman was also pleased when the club signed old pal Aaron Johnson on defence.

"I've known Johnny since I was about 12 years old. We trained together over Summers.

"Last year we played together and playing with a guy like that makes the game so easy.

"He sees the ice well, he knows how to distribute the puck.

"A great person on the ice and off."