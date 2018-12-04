Why injury to Sheffield Steelers’ defenceman Davey Phillips could be bad news for goalie Matt Climie

Sheffield Steelers may have to consider bringing in an import defenceman to fill in for injured Brit Davey Phillips.

The blue liner suffered a suspected broken wrist in Sunday's 4-2 win over Belfast Giants.

Davey Phillips: injury

He could be out for eight weeks.

There is no British equivalent available on the market currently.

So owner Tony Smith could sponsor an overseas buy - taking the import level to 15 - meaning one would have to sit out on game-night.

Coach Tom Barrasso could, in theory, bring in an import and sit-out import goalie Matt Climie, with dual-national Jackson Whistle filling the net.

Whichever way it goes, Steelers could do without the uncertainty having now established themselves into a good vein of form.

Robert Dowd, who epitomises that consistency, was upset by the injury to his team-mate.

"I was on the ice next to him...it didn't sound good, straight away I said 'Are you ok?' and he was like: "No no, my wrist hurts." The way he was carrying himself didn't look good."

But Dowd said the general spirit of the side was a healthy one.

"I find the room a lot more confident in our ability and what we can do. Confidence is a great thing, when it is high everything seems to go right for you.

"We have got to ride this wave of confidence and string something together."

As for his own fortunes, he said: "The puck seems to bounce for me at the moment.

"Everyone goes through those highs and lows, at the minute I have just got to try and ride this high.

"Most importantly the team is doing well."

Steelers are playing at Glasgow Clan tomorrow night; the Yorkshire side are sixth in the EIHL.

Clan are three points and one place behind them.

The Scots were on the end of a 7-2 hiding at Nottingham Panthers, last Sunday.