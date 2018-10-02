Watch the moment ice hockey netminder scores during game in Sheffield

This was the moment an ice hockey netminder became the star of show during a game in Sheffield when he scored a goal.

Whitley Warriors’ Richard Lawson bagged his team’s fourth goal in a 4-1 win over iceSheffield based Sutton Sting in the English National Ice Hockey League Moralee game on Saturday.

Richard Lawson shoots and scores.

The netminder scooped the puck into Sutton's empty net after the hosts pulled their netminder to get an extra attacker.

READ MORE: Thrown to the wolves: how Sheffield Steelers and British hockey lost a brilliant coach. By Ryan Finnerty

Former Sheffield Steeler David Longstaff also iced for the Warriors, who sit seventh in the league standings.

Sutton host fellow Steel City outfit Sheffield Steeldogs on October 20 (7.30pm) after being promoted to the Moralee league last season.

Video courtesy: Whitley Warriors.