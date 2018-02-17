VIDEO: Why Zack Fitzgerald was dropped by Sheffield Steelers tonight

Sheffield Steelers boss Paul Thompson was celebrating two points tonight after his team beat Guildford Flames.

But he went into the EIHL game having had to make the decision on which import to miss out - as he now has more fit overseas players than the League permits on the ice.

Fans' favourite Zack Fitzgerald was the healthy scratch - something of a first for Steelers.

Thompson said it had been hard to make the decision but added the player has had a "tough time" recently with suspensions and injuries. That had interfered with his rhythm.

He had been in and out the line up, and the coach had to make a decision on where the team was, as a whole.

But the American d-man would get his chance, when he eventually comes back into the line up.

Tonight's win at Sheffield Arena sees Steelers in fifth place.

Zack Fitzgerald - out tonight, but will be back

There were some interesting results...

Saturday 17th February

Elite League

Belfast Giants 2 Edinburgh Capitals 4

Braehead Clan 1 Coventry Blaze 3

Fife Flyers 7 Dundee Stars 0

Milton Keynes Lightning 1 Manchester Storm 4

Nottingham Panthers 7 Cardiff Devils 2

Sheffield Steelers 3 Guildford Flames 2

FIXTURES

Sunday 18th February

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Milton Keynes Lightning - 4.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers - 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Cardiff Devils - 6.00pm

Guildford Flames v Manchester Storm - 6.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Braehead Clan - 4.00pm