Video: We were embarrassing – but we bounced back, says Sheffield Steelers’ goalie

Jackson Whistle admits Sheffield Steelers were an embarrassment in their 7-1 loss at champions Cardiff Devils, last Saturday.

But he insisted they had responded in the way they should have done - by recovering quickly, winning a game and moving on.

Whistle had been hooked by coach Tom Barrasso in the first period of a match in which Steelers did little right. He was replaced by back-up Brad Day.

The Canadian goaltender said Cardiff was "obviously a tough place to go and play but I just think it was kind of an embarrassing effort from everybody.

"Sometimes those things happen and the best thing you can do is just forget about it and respond the right way the next day."

That they did with Sunday's 4-3 win over Manchester Storm at Sheffield Arena.

"Things have been going pretty tough" the goalie conceded. "Not the results we've expected, but getting a big win like that can hopefully turn things around.

"I think if we just stuck to the process and keep working hard hopefully good things are going to happen."

Whistle says he revels in the pressure of working at Sheffield under Barrasso, a former NHL superstar goalie.

"It is definitely exciting to work with a guy like that; we have been talking and doing some things, I am already getting to work on stuff.

"It is pretty cool to get the opportunity to work with him” said the 23-year-old Canadian, who played for Elite League rivals Belfast Giants, last season.

The netminder said one of the topics under discussion recently is "not coming out too much staying in control a little bit more, maybe a little deeper in the net."

Whistle expects a hard battle at Guildford Flames on Wednesday.

"They are a fast-paced skilled offensive team, going into their rink..it's a tough place to play.

"We have to be ready to rock right from the get-go."