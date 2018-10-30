Video: We’re getting it right at last, says Sheffield Steelers’ captai

Skipper Jonathan Phillips believes he has detected a change for the better in Steelers' fortunes.

Last weekend's win over Nottingham Panthers didn’t just deliver them the points, but also a new-found belief and confidence.

He hopes they will take this resurgent mood into Wednesday night's home game with Coventry Blaze.

The last time the two teams met, Steelrs lost heavily and then-coach Paul Thompson quit.

But Sheffield's number 20 says last Saturday's victory carried a significant message with it.

"Every single shift, we kind of brought it" said the Welsh winger.

"I think since Tom has come in you can see how we are developing as a team, getting more confidence.(Saturday) there was something different about us. We just kept going and going and going.

"We had that confidence, we were skating so well, we were tiring them out and something good was going to happen."

Phillips has witnessed some changes during his time at the club - but this season has surprised even him with the amount of comings-and-goings.

"Things happen like this in sport, it's how we react" he said.

The termination of Chris Lawrence's contract was "the coach's call, he has to do what he sees fit, it is never nice when your team-mate gets released, it's the nature of the business and something that we are used to ove the years and have to accept."

As for the move of Brendan Brooks to Manchester Storm Phillips acknowledged the player had helped them through a period of adversity.

"We have got to keep building as we go here. As we were trying to get out of our hole we were looking and focusing too much on the result rather than shift by shift; that is where we were kind of failing."

He said coach Tom Barrasso had told them to concentrate on each shift and keep building.

The return of Ben O'connor had seen a "huge presence" return to the room.

"You can see the plays he makes...not many people who can do that, he is one of the best d-men in the league."