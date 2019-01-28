Video: We owe Sheffield Steelers fans a much stronger end to the season says Mark Matheson

Mark Matheson says Sheffield Steelers' players have an obligation to the fans after their dismal home performance last Saturday.

Almost 6,000 supporters watched the team shut out 0-6 by Glasgow Clan.

Sheffield performed better on Sunday night, but still lost at Manchester Storm, and are now second from bottom and in real danger of not making the Play offs.

Speaking after the Arena humbling, Matheson said: "It's an embarrassing loss, it wasn't Steelerhockey.

"We did not do the organisation proud, there.

"It has to be corrected, it cannot be accepted by anyone in the dressing room.

Steelers concede against Glasgow

"We owe them (the fans) a strong finish here, coming down the stretch, getting back to how we have to play to be successful."

The Canadian said the fault lay in not committing to the five-man play.

"We have to attack as five men, we have to defend as five men.

"We weren't buying in, we were all on our own page and that's the result you get."

Matheson believes it is not healthy at this point to focus entirely on what has gone wrong, he feels players should leave that detailed self-analysis to the end of the campaign.

"I think that is weighing on some guys, I think we have to push forward and salvage what we can of the year.

"There are still quite a few games left, there is a Playoff push coming up, obviously we are right in the thick of it and we have to correct it (form) right away.

"The time for reflection is the end of the year. It is definitely a difficult year and things haven't gone as well as we'd hoped.

"We only have one option, to move forward" said the defenceman.

Steelers were hit by a new ‘mid body’ injury to winger Robert Dowd, last weekend.

Matheson said the Brit was "a tremendous offensive force for us, obviously scoring goals is not easy for us, so a huge loss, we hope it’s nothing major."

Sheffield travel to Guildford Flames on Wednesday – a team that has had their number this season.