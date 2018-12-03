Video: The tear-jerking moment 6,000 sports fans watched an eight-year-old ‘ring the bell’ to announce his win over cancer

It was the most heart-warming moment ever seen on Sheffield Arena ice.

Brave eight-year-old Aiden Dodd-Marsh walked on to the pad to ring a bell at centre circle to represent the fact he has beaten cancer after a three-year battle.

Every one of the 6,228 fans at the Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants ice hockey game responded in a huge wave of applause...and with more than the odd tear in their eye.

Patients at hospitals like the city’s Children’s hospital and Weston Park ring a bell to mark the end of successful treatment.

And Aiden was invited by the Elite League club to reproduce that moment before Sunday night's game, with club mascot Steeler Dan by his side.

His favourite players Evan McGrath and Jordan Owens held the bell in place for the big moment.

Aiden Dodd-Marsh and Steeler Dan at Sheffield Steelers. Pic Dean Woolley

Scores of travelling Northern Irish fans joined in the tribute.

After the game, which Steelers won, Aiden and William Fewkes, aged three, were invited into the dressing room to meet the skaters. William has been ill with meningitis.

Club spokesman Dave Simms said: "We are a family club and were more than happy to welcome these two youngsters into our hearts and our dressing room.

“We wish them well and will be keeping tabs on them in the future, for sure."

Aiden Dodd-Marsh rings the bell at Sheffield Steelers

