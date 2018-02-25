Video: The power of an early goal makes Sheffield Steelers a "different team"

Sheffield Steelers boss was celebrating an 8-1 win over Fife Flyers tonight.

And Paul Thompson said that the early goal, from Matt Marquardt in the first minute, had been a psychological boost from which the rest of the victory came.

Matt Marquardt

He said that when they score early "we are a very different team."

They got on the front foot against an under-strength Fife side and "carried on from there."

Thompson said he was pleased with the offensive firepower tonight but had also been impressed with their formance for much of their defeat on Saturday at Belfast Giants