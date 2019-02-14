Video: Stage is set for another big Nottingham Panthers v Sheffield Steelers contest

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers hope to harass Nottingham Panthers' rearguard into making game-changing mistakes on Saturday.

Centreman Evan McGrath believes his side can build on last Saturday's win over the same opposition, at home.

And while Nottingham will have their home fan base behind them, Steelers will be ready with a game plan to beat a side with no obvious weakness, he says.

"I don't think specifically they have a weakness, but I think we are better when we are skating" said the Canadian forward.

"We are stronger when we are putting pressure on defencemen.

"It is tough to play in his league when a guy is coming at you at full speed.

"So our goal is to get pucks deep, play hard on their defencemen, and make it a little tougher on them to move pucks."

McGrath also complimented the improving form of linemate Anthony DeLuca., saying he was a "big reason" behind several recent wins.