Video: special teams were behind Sheffield Steelers win over Cardiff Devils

Paul Thompson paid tribute to Sheffield Steelers' penalty killers after their 5-2 win over Cardiff Devils tonight.

He said they and the Power Play offensive units had done what was required to get the win at Sheffield Arena.

The PK had to be at its most formidable as it was up against the best power play in the league.

Overall, the team showed a feistiness and battle level which he was proud of.

Sheffield served 57 minutes on 14 infractions - and Cardiff had 50 shots compared to Sheffield's 27 but their Power Play was 0 for 9.

At times, Steelers had to park the bus to survive.

"We got away with, at times" said the coach.

Thompson was unhappy about some of the penalties taken - notably one against Zack Fitzgerald which put the side under pressure.