VIDEO: Six reasons why Sheffield Steelers fans should stick behind their team right now

Sheffield Steelers are in a slump at the moment.

The team has injuries, a suspension - and, let's face it, were woeful in the 7-1 cup defeat at Cardiff Devils.

To some it has put a dampener on the rest of the Elite League ice hockey season, with the Play Offs seemingly the only silverware now available.

But here are six reasons why fans should stick with the programme:

1: Steelers are still the same club that beat Belfast Giants 8-0 and Cardiff 6-2 at the back end of last month.

2: They have five games left to play against the division's top two teams - and, at the very least can put a marker down while forcing themselves as high up the table as possible, prior to an assault on the Play Offs, when injured players will have returned healthy.

Arena action

3: The club has a five-year agreement at Sheffield Arena - the last thing they and the city of Sheffield need now is fans drifting away.

4: There are success stories, still in this team... Ben O'Connor and Mark Matheson have been inspirational this season and look at how Jonas Westerling has responded to challenges thrown at him.

5: The possibility of a road win at Nottingham Panthers tomorrow should inspire players and fans alike. One win can change perspectives, just as one loss did.

6: Proper stay with their team, through thick and thin.