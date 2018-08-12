Video: Showboating exhibition from new Sheffield Steelers star!

Have your say

How do you celebrate when your goal has just won a game and you've been handed man of the match status?

New Sheffield Steeler Evan McGrath decided to go down the canoeing route - on the ice at iceSheffield.

It was the ultimate in showboating!

He had scored a goal and two assists in the 3-2 win over Leksands, narrowly pipping Jackson Whistle as man of the match.

Steelers players are called on to celebrate the award - and he did it in a rather unusual way.

Hopefully, we'll see more of his celebrations during the new season.