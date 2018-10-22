Video: Sheffield Steelers’ salary won’t change my life, says Tom Barrasso

Tom Barrasso is coach of Sheffield Steelers for love, not money.

Having become wealthy after his 19 seasons glorious and highly-lucrative in the NHL, the one-time goalie says his payment at Steelers - certainly the biggest salary ever paid to a Sheffield coach - is not one of the reasons why he is at the Elite League club.

Asked whether he had enjoyed his four games in charge (three losses, one win) he volunteered: "It's fun, it's what I do.

"I don't need to do this, the money is not changing my life, I enjoy being behind the bench, I enjoy working with my team, and I enjoy being on the ice.

"If I didn't want to do it I wouldn't be here."

The 53-year-old American has made a start assessing the team after two home and two away games.

Tom Barrasso on Sunday night

"From a strengths standpoint, I think our back-end is very good. I think our defensive core is pretty solid. At times I have liked my goaltending, at times I thought we might have some better play.

"But at the end of the day it is a strength of the team and not a weakness.

"Up front when we play like we did (against Manchester Storm) with hard strides and commitment to getting on the puck, I think we are a dangerous team.

"But if we take strides off and coast we are not dangerous at all."

Barrasso said: "It is going to be a question of the work ethic of the team moving forward, and for me to try and bring that out of them."

Tanner Eberle put in a dynamic performance against Storm. "When he is skating that is how effective he can be, when he is not skating he is not effective at all.

"The whole key for him is to raise his energy levels and drive his legs." said the coach.

As for the hooking of goalie Jackson Whistle, in last Saturday's big defeat at Cardiff Devils, Barrasso said: "It was my decision and it was self-defence to protect him because we were terrible.

"I knew we were playing the next night and wanted to keep him fresh and try and let him know that I didn't fault him for the goals that were going in.

"We were playing horribly and we needed to get him refocused and fresh."

He said goalie in the EIHL had to match the standard of Mike Garnett at Nottingham Panthers, whom he had coached before.

Steelers are back in action on Wednesday, with a road trip to Guildford Flames.

They will be seeking revenge for a 1-5 hiding there in September.

