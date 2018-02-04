Video: Sheffield Steelers out on their feet against Manchester Storm, says coach

Paul Thompson admitted his team had run out of steam in the 5-7 loss to Manchester Storm tonight.

His team conceded two three-goal advantages to lose ground in the League table and the coach said he had spotted uncharacteristic weakness, due to tiredness.

"We have played a lot of hockey, everything that went to the net pretty much went in" he said.

"They game me what they had but unfortunately that was not enough."

He credited the Manchester team but said they had caught them "at the right time."

Steelers, who lost Miika Franssila to injury in Saturday's win over Nottingham Panthers, hope to have him back for Wednesday's Cup semi-final second leg at Cardiff Devils.