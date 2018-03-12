Video: Sheffield Steelers hope for six match winning streak into the Play Offs

Sheffield Steelers are putting themselves under pressure to maintain their winning momentum in the final six League games of the season.

Paul Thompson's men won at Nottingham Panthers last Saturday and then put in a defensive masterclass to beat Cardiff Devils on Sunday.

Wednesday night sees Steelers travel to Cardiff - and a similar intensity will be required if they are going to again slow down the Welsh as they attempt to retain the EIHL title.

Centre Jonas Westerling said Steelers had needed Sunday's win, explaining: "We have had some problems with Cardiff this year and if we are going to win the Play Offs we are going to beat them again.

"So it was good for our confidence."

Winning the title had been the goal at the start of the season, he said.

"Now they (Devils) are probably going to win the League and we are looking forward to the Play Offs" he said, adding that he hoped Steelers could repeat last year's success.

The Swede said they had to compete hard down low against Devils, whom they face off against at the Ice Arena Wales at 7.30pm.

"We have to play good defensively and bring our 'A' game" he said.

Steelers host Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, travel again to Cardiff on Sunday before a Wednesday March 21 trip to Fife Flyers.

They wrap up the regular season with games against Edinburgh Capitals (h) and Manchester Storm (a) on the weekend of March 24-25.

Factspot: Mark Matheson and Jonathan Phillips are the only Steelers to have played 60 League and Cup matches so far.