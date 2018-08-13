Video: Sheffield Steelers hit by pre-season injury blow

Sheffield Steelers are anxiously awaiting news on Robert Dowd’s injury situation following the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Leksands on Sunday.

Dowd, who had been promoted on to the first line, failed to finish the game after being hurt at iceSheffield.

Robert Dowd: injury doubt

The nature of his injury is known to The Star but the club don’t want it revealed.

Coach Paul Thompson says he is a doubt for next weekend, when Sheffield entertain another Swedish giant, Timra.

He would be meeting with medical staff for more information, today.

Dowd’s previous season was interrupted by serious injury and he looked dejected after the big loss on Sunday.

It came after centreman Evan McGrath had paid him and his other linemate Jordan Owens a compliment for making his life easier on the ice.

Meanwhile, Thompson will quickly attempt to pick up the pieces after the mauling.

He blamed the scale of the loss on the standard of refereeing, which he said had made a nonsense of the game and would put fans off going unless it is addressed at the highest level.

The coach added: “This is our training camp. You don’t want to embarrass yourself at home, there are things we have to get better and fatigue plays a massive part.”

