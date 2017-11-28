Video: Sheffield Steelers' forward is waiting for floodgates to open. But d-man has suspected jaw fracture.

Have your say

Tim Wallace can't put his finger on exactly why Sheffield Steelers have yet to find a consistent pattern of play.

His side head to Dundee Stars tonight trying to find a formula that will deliver them a string of wins, something they have rarely seen so far.

Sheffield are fourth in the table and split last weekend's results.

Asked what the mixed form was down to he replied: "I don't know. I have thought about it for a little bit and I cannot put my finger on it."

The forward won't dodge responsiblity though for the last loss - a 7-2 hiding at Milton Keynes Lightning.

He said there may have been some tiredness after the Continental Cup series in Denmark but he admited that at MKL: "We weren't ready to play from top to bottom."

He didn't contest the coach's viewpoint that a dozen player underperformed in the loss, saying:" I think he is probably right on that.

"Maybe we thought it was going to be easy.

"I don't know what happened but we battled back against Coventry, we played desperate I thought we played smart defensively. It was a must-win."

Wallace has only found the net twice in 28 games, a statistic that clearly troubles him.

"It's tough, man" he said.

"But I'll just keep working and keep shooting and the floodgates will open soon.

"It is frustrating, you try not to think about it, but it is frustrating.

"I am getting chances and I am playing well but once one goes in then floodgates should open for me."

Meanwhile, defenceman Zack Fitzgerald is in a bad state after being hit by a puck to the face, last Sunday.

Coach Paul Thompson revealed he was having tests to determine whether he had fractured his jaw as well as losing several teeth.

He misses Wednesday's game at Dundee Stars...and probably more as the season pans out.

Thompson could now be in the market for TWO new d-men, to cover short-falls.

