Team boss Tom Barrasso was relieved to see Sheffield Steelers come from behind this evening.

They came from 4-2 down to triumph 5-4 in overtime, against Coventry Blaze, at Sheffield Arena.

Steelers

Ben O'Connor scored the late OT winner.

Hear what coach Barrasso has to say in this Star video.

*O'Connor said two wins on the bounce was a great confidence boost for the team.

Tonight's victory followed a home win over Manchester Storm.