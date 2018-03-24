Video: Sheffield Steelers coach not getting carried away after nine goal margin win

Steelers' coach Paul Thompson admitted tonight's 11-2 landslide victory over Edinburgh Capitals was hardly good preparation for tomorrow's sterner test at Manchester Storm and the Play Off series the following weekend.



Such was the ease of the win over 15-skater Edinburgh, who are bottom of the league, that he couldn't even make an accurate assessment of how well John Armstrong has recovered, on his return from injury.

Thompson said his team will be looking to win at Manchester, as they try to end as high up the League as possible.

After tonight's win, Sheffield are in third place, their highest for some time.

Hear what he has to say on our video:

RESULTS

Saturday 24th March

Elite League

Cardiff Devils 8 Belfast Giants 1

Dundee Stars 3 Nottingham Panthers 4

Guildford Flames 3 Braehead Clan 1

Manchester Storm 4 Coventry Blaze 7

Milton Keynes Lightning 5 Fife Flyers 2

Sheffield Steelers 11 Edinburgh Capitals 2

FIXTURES

Sunday 25th March

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Dundee Stars - 4.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Guildford Flames - 5.15pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Manchester Storm v Sheffield Steelers - 5.30pm