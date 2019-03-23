Video: Sheffield Steelers' coach happy with "blue print" for future

Have your say

Tom Barrasso said the early part of Sheffield Steelers' 5-1 win over Milton Keynes tonight was a path to follow into the play offs.

The coach said he was happy with the early drive and congratulated winger Brandon Whistle on his first goal of the season - and the first of his professional career.

Tom Barrasso

Steelers had taken a 4-0 lead in the first session, adding another in the second.

Barrasso said there had been no risk involved in the unexpected performance of Ben O'Connor, who is recovering from a left ankle injury.

He added the travel plans for the Belfast Giants' game, tomorrow, were not perfect.

It is the penultimate league outing of the regular season.

Hear what he has to say on our video.

Attendance: 7,367.