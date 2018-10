Have your say

Tom Barrasso said he was not totally satisfied with the performance after Sheffield Steelers' 4-3 win over Manchester Storm.

But he was pleased with some elements and happy they had bounced back from their 7-1 slaughter on Saturday at Cardiff Devils.

He said work was still needed on both power play and penalty kill units.

More than 4,500 watched the win at Sheffield Arena.

The team plays again on Wednesday, at Guildford, with Evan McGrath back in the line-up.