Video Sheffield Steelers' coach admits Cardiff Devils' superiority

Sheffield Steelers were shut out tonight by champions elect Cardiff Devils.

Paul Thompson's men dipped 3-0 on home ice, as Devils improved their chances of retaining the League title.

"Crikey we might as will give them the points on a plate" said coach Paul Thompson, referring to first period defensive errors.

Defensively, they had been "ridiculous, unrecognisable" he said.

"You cant give them a three goal lead" he said adding: "We are not with them at this point.

"They are a better team than us; it's quite obvious."