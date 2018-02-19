Video: Sheffield Steelers centre Andre Valdix's partnership with Jonas Westerling and Eric Neiley is blooming

Andreas Valdix made his name at Sheffield Steelers as the man who anchored the high-flying Levi Nelson-Robert Dowd formation.

But injury and a tactical shift has seen him move on to new partners- he currently centres a second line with Jonas Westerling and Eric Neiley...and he is enjoying the experience.

Neiley scored the winner against Guildford Flames on Saturday and it was the Valdix line that started the glorious comeback at Coventry Blaze on Sunday, hitting the net when they were 3-0 down.

“I like to play with everyone in the team” he said, adding that his understanding with Westerling and Neiley “worked fine.”

Sometimes the side rotates three centremen over four lines and he was happy to take part in that, he said.

The Swede has a pragmatic approach to the task of closing the gap on league leaders Cardiff Devils, who visit Sheffield on Wednesday.

“We just have to win our games and we will see” he said. “We have a good chance to win against them on Wednesday. It is going to be a fun game.”

He said it was possible to go on and beat them in the other games they have against the Welsh in tail-end of the season.

The forward claimed Steelers presented the major threat to Devils’ ambitions to retain their title.

Last weekend was the first time in weeks that all the import slots had been filled and they can improve going forward, he said.

Valdix in action for Steelers

The top end of the table threw up some interesting results last weekend, with Belfast losing at home to Milton Keynes but Cardiff hitting 10 at Edinburgh.

RESULTS

Sunday 18th February

Elite League

Belfast Giants 4 Milton Keynes Lightning 5

Coventry Blaze 3 Sheffield Steelers 4 (After Overtime)

Dundee Stars 6 Fife Flyers 7 (After Overtime)

Edinburgh Capitals 2 Cardiff Devils 10

Guildford Flames 3 Manchester Storm 4 (After Penalty Shootout)

Nottingham Panthers 4 Braehead Clan 3 (After Overtime)

FIXTURES

Wednesday 21st February

Elite League

Sheffield Steelers v Cardiff Devils - 7.30pm

Friday 23rd February

Elite League

Dundee Stars v Nottingham Panthers - 7.30pm

Saturday 24th February

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Sheffield Steelers - 7.00pm

Braehead Clan v Dundee Stars - 7.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Nottingham Panthers - 7.15pm

Manchester Storm v Cardiff Devils - 7.00pm

Sunday 25th February

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Belfast Giants v - 6.00pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Guildford Flames v Manchester Storm - 6.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 5.30pm

Sheffield Steelers v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm

