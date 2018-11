Have your say

Sheffield Steelers have not enjoyed the kind of dominating hockey, witnessed in Saturday's 4-0 win over Dundee Stars, since the new coach was installed.

Bench boss Tom Barrasso said: "I am happy with how we played - we put 60 minutes of solid hockey together."

It was the type of performance the club is looking for more regularly, he said.

The Sheffield side controlled the game; he said adding: "Our goal is to keep moving up the standings."