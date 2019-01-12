Video: Sheffield Steelers boss is a frustrated man tonight.

Have your say

Coach Tom Barrasso was dejected after his Sheffield Steelers team lost 3-6 at home to third from bottom Dundee Stars.

He said it was frustrating because the team had formed expectations that they would start to string some good results together.

Coach Barrasso

But skaters had lost one on one battles, taken penalties and suffered lapses, he said.

Goaltending had been"sub par."

*Jonathan Phillips said there had been some "home truths" spoken in the dressing room after the loss.

*Steelers' owner Tony Smith says Davey Phillips and Eric Neeley are "back on the ice and close to a return.

"How much stronger will that make us?" he asked in the match-night programme.

Hopefully - much stronger.