Video: Sheffield Steelers boss highlights young players after rout of Belfast Giants

Sheffield Steelers boss Paul Thompson praised starlets Liam Kirk and Cole Shudra for their part in the 8-0 thrashing of Belfast Giants tonight.

"Our young kids sparked us today, they got us that first big goal, Liam did after a great play by Shudes and then it was a fantastic performance."

The pair combined to open their team's account on four minutes - and the side never looked back.

Thompson said the team had held a positive meeting before the game and moved on from the 5-2 loss the night before at Milton Keynes Kings.

Sheffield now hope to take tonight's form into Wednesday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Cardiff Devils.