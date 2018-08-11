Video: Sheffield Steelers boss happy with character-win over Swedes

Have your say

Coach Paul Thompson was delighted by the way his Sheffield Steelers players shrugged off a succession of penalties to win their first challenge game of the pre-season, tonight.

His team beat Leksands of Sweden 3-2 after twice going behind.

New Canadian centre Evan McGrath scored the winner and assisted on the other two strikes from Rober Dowd and Jordan Owens.

Steelers will be looking for their other lines to get on the board tomorrow against the same opposition.

Thompson said the play was one-sided against Sheffield for long periods because of the high penalty count.

But he was relieved that after just one week of training, the systems had worked for both sets of special teams, in front of a sold-out iceSheffield crowd.

First win of the season

Jackson Whistle had a brilliant debut in Sheffield's goal, a point reinforced by Thompson in this video interview.

The netminder made two excellent saves from former Steeler Ben O'Connor.

RESULTS

Saturday 11th August

Nottingham Panthers 5 Cardiff Devils 5

Sheffield Steelers 3 Leksands IF (Sweden) 2