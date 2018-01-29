VIDEO: Sheffield Steelers believe an NHL giant like Washington Capitals or Detroit Red Wings will swoop for Liam Kirk

Ice hockey giants Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings are leading the NHL interest in Sheffield Steelers’ wonder-kid Liam Kirk.

Scouts representing the two franchises have watched the 18-year-old from Maltby in the past weeks.

While Steelers would miss his skill, energy and promise, they would not dream of standing in the way of a move which could bring fame and fortune to a forward who started playing for Sheffield Rapiers at the age of 13.

Coach Paul Thompson watched Kirk open the scoring in the 8-0 devastation of Belfast Giants on Sunday.

Afterwards, he said: “He is a level headed guy and we will keep his feet on the ground. He is a super, young, British talent and he is attracting a lot of interest.

“I believe Detroit were here (for the Belfast game) their chief amateur scout flew over from Sweden. Washington were here to watch him back to back. He knows he has got a long ways to go in his career.

“He is coming on, as is Cole (Shudra.) We wish him all the best, we hope he gets drafted in one of the low rounds and you never know where it is going for him.

“If he gets drafted to the NHL I believe how it works they have three years to sign him, to an NHL contract and then you become the property of theirs. He has put himself in a very good shop window.”

The coach said he had a gut feeling some team will go for him.

“It is a pretty good level here now just look at the rosters on both teams (Steelers v Belfast) and Liam is making a difference and is playing at a good level. Week in week out people are coming to watch him. And they’re doing it for a reason.”

* Steelers’ win on Sunday, following defeat at Milton Keynes, means they remain in fourth place in the EIHL. Fife Flyers, who are a point above them, have two games in hand over Sheffield.

Liam Kirk - a target for Washington Capitals or Detroit Red Wings?