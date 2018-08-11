Video: Sheffield Steelers 2-2 Leksands (latest)

Have your say

Here's your first peek at the new generation Sheffield Steelers

Fifteen new players were in the line-up for the opening challenge game of the pre-season against the Swedish second division side Leksands.

Leksands at iceSheffield

And they all played their part in a fascinating 2-2 first period.

There was almost an explosive start with both sides having shots on goal within 18 seconds.

Steelers, in their first game with a new team, were rusty, clearly.

Josh McFadden hammered the puck into the back of team-mate Ryan Martinelli, the rebound almost slipping past his own goalie Jackson Whistle.

Sheffield Steelers: class of 2018-19. Pic Dean Woolley

And Wilde Bröms had far too much room to crash a shot home off the underside of the bar (0-1)

Whistle made a great save from Thomas Valkvæ Olsen but the Swedes were hit by a five-on-three power play, Jordan Owens scoring the home side's first goal of the campaign.

Sheffield conceded a short-handed goal from Anton Karlsson but deserved to go in level at the first break (2-2) when Robert Dowd showed compusre and accuracy with an equaliser.