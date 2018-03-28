Video: Ronnberg pleased to see competition back for places and picks out the most typical Play Off player in Sheffield Steelers' line-up

Joonas Ronnberg is happy that his coach will experience a selection headache ahead of this weekend’s Play Off quarter finals!

The Finnish defenceman may be a virtual certainty of his own import place against Guildford Flames but other overseas players will be looking over their shoulders.

Mathieu Roy and Andreas Jamtin will be back in harness and available for selection, meaning two imports will be healthy scratches.

Ronnberg said it was a “big thing” to have the Canadian and Swede back. He said they were different types of players which would give Paul Thompson options.

“It is going to make us even stronger” he said.

The 35-year-old said the fact that Roy had been out for a week was not going to be a big issue he “is going to fly even harder when he gets on the ice.”

Steelers welcomed back John Armstrong from injury last weekend and Ronnberg said his offensive threat and puck possession skills make it tough for any opposing team.

Sheffield’s home form has been good but away form has been varied.

One factor for that, Ronnberg says, is the club’s travel system.

“It is not always easy to spend a whole day in a bus like at Fife, many other leagues go the day before and they stay in hotels and have morning ice and are going to fresh.

Joonas Ronnberg

"Here we do it a little differently and sometimes that takes that little bit extra out of it.”

He said it was natural that you would not be at your best if you’d been on a bus for six hours.

Asked if the club had a typical play off player, the one-time Detroit Red Wings draft pick replied: “Our captain Jonathan Phillips, he is always sharp on his skates and works his legs off every shift.”