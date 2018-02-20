Video: Robert Dowd nearing return for injury, but won't make the Sheffield Steelers v Cardiff Devils match

Steeler Robert Dowd isn't likely to make tomorrow's crunch league game against Cardiff Devils.

But he may return for the match at Belfast Giants on Saturday.

Dowd

That's the mixed news for coach Paul Thompson, who says the last remaining injury victim (hand) is skating in training and will be back soon.

Thompson said Steeelrs had played well against the league leaders Cardiff at iceSheffield but had been "garbage" in Wales in the second leg of the Challenge Cup semi final.

"We want to bounce back with a solid win and keep this home run going, which is very strong right now" he said.

"They (Cardiff) are in a great position and they are going to have to slip up and we are all going to have to go on a hell of a run (to catch them.)

"They have been the most consistent team they have had pretty much a full bench all season and they are a good team. They are there on merit."

But the coach said he felt his side would mount a strong finish to the campaing.

Sheffield are preparing for "more of a physical battle" than it was in their last home game against Guildford Flames.