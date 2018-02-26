Video: Revealed...Sheffield Steelers' brothers from another mother!

One may be Canadian, the other American.

And one is a decade younger than the other.

But the similarities between Colton Fretter and Eric Neiley are not lost on Sheffield Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson.

The wingers have a very similar style and caused havoc in Sunday’s 8-1 demolition of Fife Flyers.

Fretter, who turns 36 years old next month, netted twice, his first goals since returning from injury, and Neiley, 26, scored his 16th point in 21 games.

When The Star put the comparison to Thompson, he replied: “I said that to the team - he (Neiley) is a similar player: strong, drives around, good on the puck...(although) he is about 30 years younger!

Eric Neiley

“There are a lot of similarities. They don’t look like they are going quick and then all of a sudden they get a step on a defenceman and they can take it round...(they have a) good wrist shot.”

Thompson said their secret lay in their low centre of gravity and their stocky builds: “They are strong guys and they both shoot the puck well.”

Neil had three or four great scoring opportunities against Fife on Sunday, he said. It was a mixed weekend, Steelers lost 2-1 at Belfast Giants on Saturday. They have been in fifth place for the last five matches.

