Video: Patience must be a virtue for new Sheffield Steelers’ goalie

Matt Climie has pledged to be ready to play in a game he is unlikely to be selected for, next weekend.

The new Sheffield Steelers goaltender will have regained his fitness after a period of inactivity following his early-season move from HC Innsbruck.

Matt Climie

But with the coach expressing a doctrine of keeping faith in a winning goalie, the ex-NHL'er will play second fiddle to Jackson Whistle, against Guildford Flames, on Saturday.

Climie says he is impressed with his rival for the slot: "He (Whistle) is a big kid, he competes, he can stop the puck.

"He is a great goaltender. We have got to motivate each other, help each other play well.

"At the end of the day, we have to win games as a team" said Climie, who played for Dallas Stars and Phoenix Cayotes.

Matt Climie

"The biggest thing is when we are winning we are having fun and everyone is enjoying thmselves.

"Look at every level of the NHL, the top leagues in the world, they have two goalies that can play - you need two goalies that can play.

"It helps to movtivate each other and be there for each other for support and to encourage too.

"You want the team to win games and when we are playing well it makes it easier when I do get a chance to play."

Climie played three times for the Austrian club before being signed by Tom Barrasso.

"The opportunity came about and I just felt it was a good fit for me.

"I know that Sheffield is so committed to winning; they have a good history of championships. That's the biggest thing of my career, I want to compete, to win titles.

"Innsbruck was great but we got off to a slow start, I was on a trial contract...it didn't work out. They had to make a change and I was an easy change. That happens in hockey."

The 35-year-old netminder is confident his team can rise up the standings - they are currently in seventh after 17 league games.

"It's still early in the season. We are not a quarter of the way through. There is a lot of hockey left to play, we are rolling, right now.

"I just hope that when I get the chance I can keep the team going in the right direction.

"This week of practices will be good for me, I'll have a good feeling for the puck. I will be ready to go next weekend, if they decide to start me."

