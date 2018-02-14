Video: One of seven goals for Sheffield Steelers tonight

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers left the best to last, this evening.

Fans who stayed to the end witnessed a late goal blitz, as Paul Thompson's men executed a 7-2 win over basement club Edinburgh Capitals.

Our video shows Eric Neiley scoring from Zack Fitzgerald and Jonas Westerling at 36:04, Sheffield's third goal of the night.

But the most precious moment was the last-second goal from youngster Kieran Brown, who had buzzed around the Arena ice to great effect all evening, on the fourth line.

Steelers are at home to Guildford on Saturday.