Video: New import injury problem for Sheffield Steelers - and is Andreas Jamtin the new Rick Brebant?

Sheffield Steelers are facing another possible long-term injury sickener.



They played two games last weekend without import winger Colton Fretter - joining team-mates John Armstrong and Robert Dowd in the sick bay.

The club is not revealing what Fretter’s problem is.

But in an interview with The Star, coach Paul Thompson admitted the 35-year-old Canadian could be out for weeks - maybe the full season.

Much will decide on a specialist’s ruling this week.

Asked if it was possible that Sheffield Arena fans had seen the last of Fretter, given his age, Thompson replied: “I hope not.”

The coach said the team had not had a lot of luck in terms of injuries and suspensions this season but were persevering with their use of younger players like locally-trained skaters Liam Kirk and Cole Shudra.

Meanwhile, Thompson says centreman Andreas Jamtin plays with a similar edge as one of the club’s all-time greats, Rick Brebant.

“That is a fantastic analogy” he said. “His battle level, he can score goals, he can make plays.

“He wants to win at all costs. He can be a pain - but in a good way because his standards are so high!

“Rick was a great player and gave you a bit of everything and Jammer does that for us. You win with guys like that. You look at what Rick won in his career.

“You want Jammer in the trenches with you.

“He has won the world cup in the very highest level” he said a reference to the World Championship Gold Medal the 34-year won with Sweden in 2012-2013.

Jamtin will be first line centre against Cardiff Devils on Wednesday in the Challenge cup semi final first leg.

