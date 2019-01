Have your say

Tom Barrasso was not going over-board after his team's weekend wins over bottom club Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Sheffield Steelers chief had mixed views on the offensive edge illustrated by his forwards.

But he commended the four defencemen that clocked up some big minutes in the back to back wins, (4-1 away, 2-1 at home.)

Hear what he says here.

Barrasso must now plan for the arrival of top of the league Cardiff Devils on Wednesday.