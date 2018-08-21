Video: It's coming home: Sheffield Steelers' forward wants to bring the title home for the first time since 2015-16

Chris Lawrence made a 15-game cameo contribution when Sheffield Steelers last won the Elite League.

That was the 2015-16 side which boasted the likes of Tyler Mosienko, Fredrik Vestberg, Jeff Legue, Rod Sarich, Jason Hewitt and Zack Fitzgerald.

Chris Lawrence

Now Lawrence is back and relishing the opportunity of helping the side repeat the feat.

The 6ft 4ins centreman also had three seasons at Nottingham Panthers - the team Sheffield face off their season against on September 1.

Lawrence looks back at 2016, when Sheffield won the title and Panthers were victorious in the Playoffs and the Challenge Cup and said of the Steelers' camp: "It was a great mix of guys, a lot of talent, a lot of experience.

"A great room, some character guys...Steelers were a great team that year."

He said emulating that achievement in 2018-19 "was the goal."

Lawrence feels confident they are in with a shot, too.

"It seems like a good room already. Having watched them on the ice they have brought in a lot of great players, pieces to the puzzle, so hopefully we will make a push for the League this year as well."

His role will likely be to centre the fourth line, where he will play with youngsters like Kieran Brown and Brandon Whistle.

"Any kind of wisdom I can impart, I definitely will.

"I have been watching them out there and they are great little players, really like getting into the mix and not scared of anything out there and it's pretty fun to watch.

"I am excited to play in any role Thommo (Paul Thompson) sees me in" he said.

As for the Panthers opener, he commented: "They are always emotional games; the crowd gets into it and whether you are home or away they are good games to play in."

He said he scored a game-winner against Nottingham in his brief stay with Sheffield.

