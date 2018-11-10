Video: Hear Sheffield Steelers' coach's views on loss tonight

Tom Barrasso said his side gave away three goals in tonight's 5-6 loss to Guildford Flames

He also said the team hung goalie Jackson Whistle "out to dry."

Goal against Guildford: pic Hayley Roberts

Hear what he says.