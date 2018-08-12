Video: Fussy refereeing could harm British ice hockey, claims Sheffield Steelers coach

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers coach says over-zealous refereeing could turn fans away.

His side were hammered 0-7 by Swedish side Leksands at iceSheffield in a challenge match - much of the onslaught caused by the amount of penalties taken by his player.

Coach Thompson

Thompson felt the fussiness of the officials was to blame on top of frustration amongst his own men.

"We were a tired club, if you kill penalties for two nights running it saps your energy,.

"Leksand were the fresher team today, maybe they are little further on in their process than us.

"But I thought the officiating today... I don't know whether fans are going to watch that.

He admitted his team were guilty of "frustration penalties" but said he got zero out of the game because of the number of penalties dished out.

"If I was a fan I wouldn't be tooo happy either" he said

He said he would deal with those players whose judgements lapsed in thee heat of battle, but added Michael Hicks and other officials had "work to do."

The iceSheffield fans appeared to agree with the sentiment.

Towards the end of the one-sided rout they chanted to the ref: "You don't know what you';re doing."